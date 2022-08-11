Bucharest mayor promises not to hike district heating price next winter

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan promised not to increase the price of the heating during the next cold season, Economica.net reported.

He explained that the price paid for the natural gas by the company that supplies the heating to the municipal distribution company is subject to the subsidy scheme that ends next spring; therefore it will not increase compared to the past winter.

The price of the heating paid by residents of the municipality increased from RON 137 to RON 345 per Gcal towards the end of last winter.

But the actual cost of the heating is around RON 860 per Gcal, and the municipality covers more than half of it.

As regards the availability of the heating, mayor Nicusor Dan promised that it would improve compared to the past winter, because of some repairs carried out over the summer season.

However, the share of the heating lost through the distribution system is 37%, and all the municipality can do is keep this ratio from further rising, the mayor explained. The ratio was 23% ten years earlier, he added.

(Photo: Matthias Lindner/ Dreamstime)

