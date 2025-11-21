President Nicușor Dan, PM Ilie Bolojan lead political trust survey among Bucharest residents

Nicușor Dan is the political figure in whom Bucharest residents have the most trust, according to a survey by INSCOP Research. The former mayor, now head of state, is followed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

More precisely, 44.2% of the total sample state that they have quite a lot or very much trust in Nicușor Dan. Meanwhile, Ilie Bolojan has 36.6% trust (38.3% among those who have heard of him).

Bucharest district 4 mayor Daniel Băluță stands at 33.8% (37.6% among those who have heard of him), followed by district 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu with 32.1% (43.1%), and former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu with 25.9% (26.4% among those who have heard of him).

Next are Cătălin Drulă with 19% quite a lot and very much trust in the total sample (24.3% among those who have heard of him), Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz with 17.2% (24.7%), Anca Alexandrescu with 17.1% (21.2%), and Social Democrat leader Sorin Grindeanu with 14.6% (16.8%).

According to the survey, 99.4% of the capital’s residents say they have heard of Nicușor Dan, 98.6% of George Simion, 98.2% of Călin Georgescu, 95.6% of Ilie Bolojan, 90% of Daniel Băluță, and 87.1% of Sorin Grindeanu. Anca Alexandrescu has a notoriety level of 80.5%, Cătălin Drulă 78.1%, Ciprian Ciucu 74.4%, and Dominic Fritz 69.5%.

Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research, said that “the data reflect the level of trust Bucharest residents have in each political figure, as well as the level of trust among those who have heard of each personality, given that notoriety varies from person to person.”

“Regarding the personalities running in the elections for mayor of the capital, it is important to note that this data does not faithfully reflect voting intention. If the voting intention question has exclusive options, meaning respondents can choose only one candidate, the trust questions are separate, and the same respondent can have trust in several personalities, either from the same political spectrum or, more rarely, from different areas,” he further stated.

The data were collected between November 17–19, 2025, using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a simple, stratified sample size of 1,107 people.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Pană Tudor)