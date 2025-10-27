Politics

Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulates newly elected president of Ireland

27 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulated the newly elected president of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, in a message posted on social media on Sunday, October 26.

“Congratulations to Catherine Connolly on her election as President of Ireland. I am looking forward to working together to develop our bilateral and European cooperation, building upon our countries' excellent relations and the links fostered by the Romanian community in Ireland,” the Romanian head of state conveyed on X.

Catherine Connolly, 68, ran as an independent and was supported by the left-wing opposition. She defeated Heather Humphreys, a member of the center-right governing party Fine Gael, winning 63% of votes in a race defined by low turnout and miscast ballots. 

The Irish presidency is largely ceremonial, but the vote is seen as directed against the current center-right government.

Connolly, who is known for her pro-Palestine, at times eurosceptic views, made her acceptance speech first in Irish and then in English. She spoke about climate change and about building a “policy of neutrality,” according to the Irish Times.

The new Irish president is well aware of everyday difficulties. She grew up in social housing in a suburb of Galway in western Ireland as one of 14 children. Her mother died when she was nine years old, and her father worked at a local shipyard.

Around 42,000 live in Ireland, according to a 2022 census. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin and Catherine Connolly for President on Facebook) 

Normal
Politics

Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulates newly elected president of Ireland

27 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulated the newly elected president of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, in a message posted on social media on Sunday, October 26.

“Congratulations to Catherine Connolly on her election as President of Ireland. I am looking forward to working together to develop our bilateral and European cooperation, building upon our countries' excellent relations and the links fostered by the Romanian community in Ireland,” the Romanian head of state conveyed on X.

Catherine Connolly, 68, ran as an independent and was supported by the left-wing opposition. She defeated Heather Humphreys, a member of the center-right governing party Fine Gael, winning 63% of votes in a race defined by low turnout and miscast ballots. 

The Irish presidency is largely ceremonial, but the vote is seen as directed against the current center-right government.

Connolly, who is known for her pro-Palestine, at times eurosceptic views, made her acceptance speech first in Irish and then in English. She spoke about climate change and about building a “policy of neutrality,” according to the Irish Times.

The new Irish president is well aware of everyday difficulties. She grew up in social housing in a suburb of Galway in western Ireland as one of 14 children. Her mother died when she was nine years old, and her father worked at a local shipyard.

Around 42,000 live in Ireland, according to a 2022 census. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin and Catherine Connolly for President on Facebook) 

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 October 2025
Brasov
Brașov replaces New Year’s fireworks with laser show to protect animals
27 October 2025
Politics
Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță in race for Bucharest City Hall
27 October 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author reimagines local myths in 1000-word story ‘The Night of Returning Souls’
27 October 2025
Defense
Romania deploys new F-16 squadron for NATO air policing missions, ministry says
27 October 2025
Politics
Bucharest’s District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu runs for general mayor, poll shows tight race
27 October 2025
Administration
Oradea designated Romania’s Youth Capital 2027
27 October 2025
Politics
Romanian president expects new draft of magistrates’ pensions law within three weeks
27 October 2025
Energy
Lukoil reportedly forced to sell Romanian subsidiary 