Nhood Services Romania supports Spartan Restaurant chain’s international expansion into Spain and Poland

Nhood Services Romania, a provider of integrated real estate services, has been selected to support the international expansion of the Romanian restaurant chain, Spartan. This partnership will facilitate the opening of new Spartan restaurants in Spain and the brand's entry into the Polish market. Known for its modern take on Greek cuisine, Spartan operates in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment, offering an innovative alternative to traditional fast food, with 70 locations in Romania and one restaurant already established in Castellon, Spain.

Nhood has been appointed as a consultant for Spartan’s franchise expansion into Spain and Poland. The collaboration involves key activities critical to the brand’s long-term success in these new markets, including identifying and selecting franchise partners as well as finding the best locations for future Spartan restaurants. While Spain and Poland have distinct culinary traditions and specific market behaviors in the Food & Beverage sector, the QSR segment, in which Spartan operates, is experiencing growth, offering the Romanian brand a promising opportunity.

“The launch of our collaboration with Spartan marks an important milestone in diversifying our services, demonstrating Nhood’s ability to be a reliable partner for local brands in their international expansion efforts. We are excited to offer Spartan our full support, from finding local partners to selecting prime locations for their new restaurants, contributing to their success in Spain and Poland. Projects like this highlight Nhood’s development strategy, providing integrated solutions for ambitious brands ready to expand internationally,” stated Gabriela Piștalu, Head of Property & Asset Services at Nhood Services Romania.

“This collaboration is strategically significant for Nhood as it represents our first international expansion project for a brand via franchising, executed simultaneously in multiple countries. This partnership allows us to leverage our extensive real estate expertise and showcase our ability to manage complex projects across diverse European markets. At the same time, it confirms Nhood’s capacity to adapt its services to meet the specific needs of our clients, offering unified but tailored solutions based on our deep understanding of the local markets we operate in. Supporting brands in their international growth and helping them find the best solutions for sustainable development is a key priority for Nhood,” stated Bogdan Aldea, Head of Business Development at Nhood Services Romania.

Nhood’s expertise in managing complex real estate projects, combined with its network of local and international partnerships, ensures that Spartan’s expansion will be implemented efficiently and in alignment with the specifics of each market. With extensive experience in managing commercial spaces and facilitating durable partnerships, Nhood is well-positioned to identify optimal locations for each brand, reinforcing its status as a trusted partner for expanding brands across European markets.

About NHOOD SERVICES ROMÂNIA

Nhood Services Romania is an integrated real estate services company specializing in the operation and commercialization of mixed-use projects, asset management, and the development of sustainable and urban regeneration projects. Acting on behalf of asset owners, Nhood offers a wide range of services aimed at retail, residential, office spaces, and community hubs, with the goal of transforming existing spaces into vibrant and attractive places, with a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy.

Nhood operates across three lines of business: Property & Asset Services, Resources & Fund Investment, and Development, as part of the Ceetrus and Nodi ecosystem. In Romania, it manages 25 mandates for retail and office spaces (including leasing), a business park – Coresi Business Campus, a residential project – Coresi AvantGarden, and 21 retail locations nationwide – Auchan shopping centers, including Coresi Shopping Resort. The company collaborates with over 15 clients (including Ceetrus and Auchan) and manages Coresi District, the largest urban regeneration project in Romania.

Nhood brings together the real estate expertise and knowledge of over 1,300 professionals across 11 countries, to regenerate and transform an initial portfolio of nearly 300 shopping centers in Europe, with a development potential of 30,000 residential units within 40 real estate projects. Nhood's managed assets are valued at over 8 billion euros.

