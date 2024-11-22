Society

Over 1,300 NGOs in Romania call on political parties to clarify position on tax benefits for non-profit sector

22 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 1,300 non-profit organizations active in Romania have issued an open letter to political parties, urging them to publicly outline their positions regarding fiscal measures that support the non-governmental sector. The letter, presented at a press conference in Bucharest on November 21, emphasizes the vital role tax incentives play in enabling NGOs to address public interest issues, often stepping in where state resources fall short.

The document also warns that potential legislative changes in the 2024 electoral year could reduce or eliminate these essential benefits, directly undermining NGOs' ability to serve vulnerable communities.

The open letter seeks clarity on three key points, namely the parties' stance on the Sponsorship Law, a key tool for funding social, educational, health, and environmental initiatives; their commitment to maintaining the 20% tax credit mechanism, which allows companies to support NGO projects; and their plans for future collaboration between the state and the non-governmental sector.

"Fiscal incentives are not privileges but necessities for continuing our mission," stated Carmen Uscatu, co-founder of Dăruiește Viață, one of the signatory organizations.

Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu added: "The year 2025 will be difficult and full of challenges. We fear that, once again, NGOs will be the first to face fiscal measures that will limit our activity. The future of our projects and the fate of the millions of Romanians we support depend on the decisions made now."

Non-profits contribute 1.54% to Romania's GDP and employ over 127,000 professionals in critical fields like healthcare, education, environment, and social assistance, the signatories noted in the press release. Projects carried out with the support of fiscal incentives have helped millions of Romanians in vulnerable situations, especially in areas where the state lacks the necessary resources, they further explained.

The full text of the open letter is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia MAME)

Normal
Society

Over 1,300 NGOs in Romania call on political parties to clarify position on tax benefits for non-profit sector

22 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 1,300 non-profit organizations active in Romania have issued an open letter to political parties, urging them to publicly outline their positions regarding fiscal measures that support the non-governmental sector. The letter, presented at a press conference in Bucharest on November 21, emphasizes the vital role tax incentives play in enabling NGOs to address public interest issues, often stepping in where state resources fall short.

The document also warns that potential legislative changes in the 2024 electoral year could reduce or eliminate these essential benefits, directly undermining NGOs' ability to serve vulnerable communities.

The open letter seeks clarity on three key points, namely the parties' stance on the Sponsorship Law, a key tool for funding social, educational, health, and environmental initiatives; their commitment to maintaining the 20% tax credit mechanism, which allows companies to support NGO projects; and their plans for future collaboration between the state and the non-governmental sector.

"Fiscal incentives are not privileges but necessities for continuing our mission," stated Carmen Uscatu, co-founder of Dăruiește Viață, one of the signatory organizations.

Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu added: "The year 2025 will be difficult and full of challenges. We fear that, once again, NGOs will be the first to face fiscal measures that will limit our activity. The future of our projects and the fate of the millions of Romanians we support depend on the decisions made now."

Non-profits contribute 1.54% to Romania's GDP and employ over 127,000 professionals in critical fields like healthcare, education, environment, and social assistance, the signatories noted in the press release. Projects carried out with the support of fiscal incentives have helped millions of Romanians in vulnerable situations, especially in areas where the state lacks the necessary resources, they further explained.

The full text of the open letter is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia MAME)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2024
Politics
Romania, Bulgaria closer to full Schengen accession after key talks with Austria and Hungary
22 November 2024
Tech
AROBS tests AlertBox prototype connecting Starlink and Iridium to Romania’s emergency response systems
22 November 2024
Tech
Romania to host regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, minister says
22 November 2024
Startup
Fintech Fagura raises EUR 1 mln to boost financial ecosystem for freelancers and entrepreneurs in CEE
22 November 2024
Politics
Almost 1.8 million Bucharest residents called to vote in local referendum this Sunday
22 November 2024
Politics
Four German political foundations launch matching platform for undecided Romanian voters
22 November 2024
Energy
EC allows Romania to pay subsidies to energy-intensive industrial consumers
21 November 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 presidential elections: Voting outside of the country starts on November 22