Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park

Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall will once again organize a special New Year’s Eve event in Titan Park, with a program of live concerts, multimedia shows, and even a simulation of the Northern Lights. The event, set to begin at 8:00 PM on December 31, will focus on the theme of infinity.

“If you missed the destination of Reykjavik, all you need to do is be present in Titan Park, at the entrance marked by the Earth Globe. An installation simulating the Northern Lights will be set up here. Shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the installation will synchronize with all elements of the show. This will unfold as part of a multimedia spectacle, the main attraction of the event,” the City Hall said.

The “Infinity Show” promises to be a visual and emotional journey, with 150 state-of-the-art lights, lasers, customized graphics, and pyromusical fireworks, all set to an original soundtrack composed by George Popa.

The show will also feature a spectacular 3D drone performance, marking a first in Romania with 320 drones.

The public will also experience the fusion of artificial intelligence-driven effects and sand art created by artist Mariana Pachis, representing infinity in a unique way.

Plus, Romanian artists such as Voltaj, Compact, Romanița, Gipsy Casual, and OLiX will take the stage, adding their vibrant music to the celebration. The event will be hosted by Dan Fințescu.

Entrance to the event is free.

