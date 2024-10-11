New regulation requires stores in Romania to signal changes in product quantities

Starting October 10, stores in Romania are required to inform consumers about changes in product quantities when the presentation, packaging, and form remain the same, even if the price stays unchanged.

The regulation is issued by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) and is aimed at combating the phenomenon of "shrinkflation." In essence, it refers to the re-sizing of packaged goods to achieve a higher per physical unit of product.

According to the new regulation, consumers must be informed of these changes through announcements that are legible, and use a particular symbol. The measure was initially announced last month.

"Any attempt to hide the reduction in product quantities while maintaining the same prices and packaging, without clear and precise information, will be penalized. Consumers have the right to correct, complete, and accurate information, and economic operators must take on this responsibility. ANPC will strictly monitor the enforcement of this regulation and will not tolerate any violations," said Sebastian Hotca, interim president of ANPC, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Stores are obliged to display information about changes in quantities for at least 30 days from the date the product with reduced volume or weight is placed on the shelf. Additionally, economic operators must ensure the reference unit is available at the point of sale where the product quantity changes are applied.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)