Business

New owner plans to install storage capacity at Romania's biggest wind farm

25 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Australian investment fund MIRA has reportedly applied to get permits from the Romanian energy market regulator ANRE for installing batteries in the wind farm that it took over from Czech utility group CEZ, Economica.net reported. The Romanian market regulator is close to approving the request.

The storage capacity should cover the primary regulation reserve for the 600MW wind farm, namely 6 MW. Other wind and PV production capacities in Romania will follow.

On the one hand, new legislation comes into force, which compels green energy producers to secure the primary regulation reserve (1% of the nameplate capacity). The primary regulation reserve must be mobilized automatically and fully in a maximum of 30 seconds, at a quasi-stationary deviation of the frequency of plus/minus 200 mHz from the recorded value and must remain in operation for a duration of at least 15 minutes if the violation persists, according to the regulations.

On the other hand, the Government is financing projects to develop electricity storage capacities under an EU-funded scheme.

On November 28, 2022, The Ministry of Energy launched the "project submission procedure to obtain financing for investments in the development of electrical energy storage capacities (batteries)", with funding from Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR). The total budget of the scheme is EUR 103 mln. The cost of a 1 MW battery is now around EUR 500,000.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

New owner plans to install storage capacity at Romania's biggest wind farm

25 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Australian investment fund MIRA has reportedly applied to get permits from the Romanian energy market regulator ANRE for installing batteries in the wind farm that it took over from Czech utility group CEZ, Economica.net reported. The Romanian market regulator is close to approving the request.

The storage capacity should cover the primary regulation reserve for the 600MW wind farm, namely 6 MW. Other wind and PV production capacities in Romania will follow.

On the one hand, new legislation comes into force, which compels green energy producers to secure the primary regulation reserve (1% of the nameplate capacity). The primary regulation reserve must be mobilized automatically and fully in a maximum of 30 seconds, at a quasi-stationary deviation of the frequency of plus/minus 200 mHz from the recorded value and must remain in operation for a duration of at least 15 minutes if the violation persists, according to the regulations.

On the other hand, the Government is financing projects to develop electricity storage capacities under an EU-funded scheme.

On November 28, 2022, The Ministry of Energy launched the "project submission procedure to obtain financing for investments in the development of electrical energy storage capacities (batteries)", with funding from Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR). The total budget of the scheme is EUR 103 mln. The cost of a 1 MW battery is now around EUR 500,000.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years