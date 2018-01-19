New law obliges Romanian municipalities to buy electric buses

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis yesterday promulgated the law for promoting green transport, which obliges local authorities in Romania to buy ecologic public transport means.

Electric means of transport will thus have to represent at least 30% of the future public transport acquisitions made by municipalities in Romania, local Digi24 reported. Moreover, at least 20% of the vehicles purchased by public authorities for their own use will also have to be based on green technologies.

Starting 2020, private transport companies, including taxi operators, will also have to buy electric vehicles representing at least 30% of their vehicle purchases.

