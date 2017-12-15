The Bucharest City Hall wants to buy 42 electric buses, according to a feasibility study that the Bucharest General Council will vote next week.

The acquisition price is estimated at EUR 22 million, without VAT. The price includes the charging solution.

The buses will be 12-meter long and will have an autonomy of up to 250 km between two charges. The guarantee period amounts to eight years, namely 480,000 km.

The buses will have the floor totally lowered and will be equipped with ventilation, air conditioning and heating, as well as facilities for disabled people. They will be initially introduced in Bucharest’s central areas.

