Ambassador Lior Ben Dor: Very proud to represent Israel in Romania, the country where my parents and grandparents were born

Lior Ben Dor, Israel’s new ambassador to Romania, arrived in Bucharest on Tuesday, August 20. In this context, he noted that this new position is more than a diplomatic role for him, as both his parents and grandparents were born in Romania.

“I am very proud and honored to represent the State of Israel - the country where I was born - in Romania, the country where my parents and grandparents were born and lived,” ambassador Lior Ben Dor said upon arrival in Bucharest.

According to the Embassy of Israel, Lior Ben Dor’s mother, Bianca, was born and raised in the city of Buhuși, Bacău county.

Lior Ben Dor is a career diplomat in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel. Before being appointed ambassador, he served in many countries, such as Egypt, Morocco, Uruguay, Great Britain, Argentina, and Brazil.

Lior Ben Dor completed his PhD at Bar Ilan University in Israel. According to the Embassy, the diplomatic mission carried out in Brazil inspired him to combine the experience of the Arab world with that acquired in Latin America and to focus, in his doctoral research, on the Arab community in Brazil.

Lior Ben Dor is “honored to begin his mission in Romania and to strengthen the friendly relations between our countries and peoples, based on a long partnership,” the same source said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambasada Israelului în România)