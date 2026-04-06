Colliers: Rising homebuying interest contrasts with falling transactions in Romania’s housing market

Homebuying intentions are rising in Romania, but fewer people are actually purchasing homes, as affordability pressures reshape the residential market. A new report by Colliers noted a widening gap between demand and completed transactions.

According to the survey, conducted among 1,000 urban residents, 42.5% of respondents plan to buy a home within the next 6-12 months, up from 35.2% a year earlier. However, transaction volumes fell by around 20% in the first two months of 2026, both in Bucharest and nationwide.

At the same time, homeownership is declining, with the rate dropping to 70.5% in 2026 from 73% last year, while the share of renters increased significantly to 15.9% from 11.3%.

Consultants say the trend reflects deeper structural challenges rather than a temporary slowdown. Rising property prices, higher financing costs, and limited supply of new housing are making it increasingly difficult for buyers, especially young people and lower-income households, to turn their intentions into actual purchases.

“Meanwhile, renting is becoming a longer-term solution-not always by choice, but as a result of these constraints. Demand hasn’t disappeared; it has become latent, waiting for better conditions before it turns into actual transactions,” explained Gabriel Blăniță, Director of Valuation & Advisory Services at Colliers Romania.

Buyers are also becoming more selective, taking into account not just the purchase price but also long-term costs such as energy efficiency, access to transport, and overall quality. As a result, well-located and energy-efficient properties continue to attract interest, while others struggle to sell without price adjustments.

The pressure is most visible among people under 35, for whom the transition from renting to owning is becoming slower and more difficult.

Analysts said the key issue is no longer demand, but affordability, driven by high prices, borrowing costs, and a mismatch between supply and buyer budgets.

Looking ahead, Colliers expects the market to remain cautious, with transaction volumes closely tied to financing conditions and the pace of new housing developments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com