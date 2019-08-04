New French school opens in Bucharest in September

The French school network Odyssey will open its third school worldwide in Bucharest. The school, named École Française Internationale de Bucarest (EFI Bucarest), will open in September, according to a press release.

EFI Bucarest will hold classes for children aged between three (kindergarten) and 18 years (high school). Teaching will mainly focus on three languages – French, English and Romanian, according to the French curriculum, and the students will get state diplomas issued by the French Education Ministry (Patent and Baccalaureate) as well as international language certificates (Cambridge, TOEFL, IELTS).

In the first year of operation, EFI Bucarest will teach preschool and primary school pupils, from the Small Group (Petite Section -3 years) to the 2nd grade of the primary school (CE2 – 8 years). Additional levels will be opened gradually, until the students will be able to complete their high school education here.

“Open for students of all nationalities, EFI Bucarest will also be able to integrate a number of non-Francophone students who will follow an adapted program - the 'Passerelle' program - which will enable them to learn French quickly and will provide support for their success at school,” the press release reads.

French will be the reference language in school and the teaching language, but starting with the end of the primary school, more than a third of the study time will be allocated to English. In addition, the Romanian language and culture will also occupy an important place, courses on these topics being taught to all students. Starting secondary school, the students will also find other languages in the educational offer, such as Spanish, German or Chinese.

EFI Bucarest operates in a historical building in downtown Bucharest, on Dacia Blvd., not far from the French Embassy.

