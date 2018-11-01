New car sales could reach 125,000 units in Romania this year

Over 106,000 new passenger cars were registered in Romania in the first nine months of this year, up by 35% compared to the same period of 2017.

This is the highest level recorded in the last ten years, according to an analysis by local car sales platform Autovit.ro.

Meanwhile, the registrations of import used cars went down by 8% compared to the same period of last year, to 340,000 units.

By the end of this year, new car sales could reach 120,000 to 125,000 units while used car imports are expected to hit 400,000 units, Autovit.ro estimates.

