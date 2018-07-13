New car registrations up by a third in January-June in Romania

More than 60,000 new cars were registered in Romania in the first half of the year, up 33.46% compared to the same period of 2017, according to data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association – ACAROM.

Meanwhile, the number of used cars registered in Romania in this period decreased by 7.31% year-on-year, to over 234,000.

More than 12,200 new cars were registered in Romania in June alone, which represents a year-on-year increase of 52.44%, the same analysis shows. When it comes to second-hand cars, their number reached 37,784 in the same month, down 3.09% over June 2017.

Most of the new cars registered in Romania in the first six months were Dacia (16,405 units, up 47.37% over January-June 2017), Skoda (5,408 units, up 40.69% year-on-year), Volkswagen (5,323, up 17.51%), Ford (4,709, up 14.91%), and Renault (3,759, up 17.87%).

Irina Marica, [email protected]