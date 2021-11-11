Neversea festival in Romania announces 2022 dates

Neversea, the music festival taking place on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10, 2022.

The event was last held in 2019. It took a break in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Starting Thursday, fans can purchase passes for the event, and have the option of buying them in installments, the organizers said.

Those who already purchased Anytime passes for the event can attend the 2022 edition or one of the following two, while those with a Freedom Passport pass can choose the 2022 or the 2023 edition, the organizers announced. Pass holders can select the festival edition they want to attend by January 31, 2022.

The Script, Dua Lipa, Jessie J, John Newman, Rita Ora, Ella Eyre, Sean Paul, Jason Derulo, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Bassjackers, DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Lost Frequencies, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Hardwell, Steve Angello, Tiesto and Fatboy Slim were in the lineup of the event at previous editions.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

