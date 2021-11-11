Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 15:48
Events

Neversea festival in Romania announces 2022 dates

11 November 2021
Neversea, the music festival taking place on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10, 2022.

The event was last held in 2019. It took a break in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. 

Starting Thursday, fans can purchase passes for the event, and have the option of buying them in installments, the organizers said.

Those who already purchased Anytime passes for the event can attend the 2022 edition or one of the following two, while those with a Freedom Passport pass can choose the 2022 or the 2023 edition, the organizers announced. Pass holders can select the festival edition they want to attend by January 31, 2022. 

The Script, Dua Lipa, Jessie J, John Newman, Rita Ora, Ella Eyre, Sean Paul, Jason Derulo, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Bassjackers, DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Lost Frequencies, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Hardwell, Steve Angello, Tiesto and Fatboy Slim were in the lineup of the event at previous editions.

More details about the pass options here.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Normal
 

1

