Romania’s Neversea music festival announces 2021 dates

Music festival Neversea will take place next year between July 8 and July 11, the event's organizers announced.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, decided on the dates based on a public vote. Fans all over the world were asked to vote on the days.

“This year, for the first time, fans all over the world had the opportunity to choose the dates of the 2021 edition. They were able to vote on neversea.com the dates they wanted the 2021 edition to take place,” the organizers explained in a press release.

They also said they met this summer with Government representatives and other event organizers to identify the measures needed to roll out large events safely.

They also met with representatives of the new Constanţa local administration. The Neversea organizers said they plan to support the Constanţa City Hall's strategy to bring tourists to the seaside earlier, starting May, and extend the holiday season to the end of September. In his turn, Constanţa mayor Vergil Chiţac said he was ready to support the festival organizers with all that was needed, News.ro reported.

More than 90% of those who purchased passes and tickets for the 2020 edition of Neversea turned them into an Anytime Pass, allowing access to any of the upcoming three editions of the festival.

