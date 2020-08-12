Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 14:19
Events

Romania’s Neversea music festival announces 2021 dates

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Music festival Neversea will take place next year between July 8 and July 11, the event's organizers announced.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, decided on the dates based on a public vote. Fans all over the world were asked to vote on the days.

“This year, for the first time, fans all over the world had the opportunity to choose the dates of the 2021 edition. They were able to vote on neversea.com the dates they wanted the 2021 edition to take place,” the organizers explained in a press release.

They also said they met this summer with Government representatives and other event organizers to identify the measures needed to roll out large events safely.

They also met with representatives of the new Constanţa local administration. The Neversea organizers said they plan to support the Constanţa City Hall's strategy to bring tourists to the seaside earlier, starting May, and extend the holiday season to the end of September. In his turn, Constanţa mayor Vergil Chiţac said he was ready to support the festival organizers with all that was needed, News.ro reported.

More than 90% of those who purchased passes and tickets for the 2020 edition of Neversea turned them into an Anytime Pass, allowing access to any of the upcoming three editions of the festival.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 14:38
26 November 2020
Events
RO music festivals Electric Castle, Untold announce 2021 editions
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 14:19
Events

Romania’s Neversea music festival announces 2021 dates

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Music festival Neversea will take place next year between July 8 and July 11, the event's organizers announced.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, decided on the dates based on a public vote. Fans all over the world were asked to vote on the days.

“This year, for the first time, fans all over the world had the opportunity to choose the dates of the 2021 edition. They were able to vote on neversea.com the dates they wanted the 2021 edition to take place,” the organizers explained in a press release.

They also said they met this summer with Government representatives and other event organizers to identify the measures needed to roll out large events safely.

They also met with representatives of the new Constanţa local administration. The Neversea organizers said they plan to support the Constanţa City Hall's strategy to bring tourists to the seaside earlier, starting May, and extend the holiday season to the end of September. In his turn, Constanţa mayor Vergil Chiţac said he was ready to support the festival organizers with all that was needed, News.ro reported.

More than 90% of those who purchased passes and tickets for the 2020 edition of Neversea turned them into an Anytime Pass, allowing access to any of the upcoming three editions of the festival.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 14:38
26 November 2020
Events
RO music festivals Electric Castle, Untold announce 2021 editions
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?