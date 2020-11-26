Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Events

RO music festivals Electric Castle, Untold announce 2021 editions

26 November 2020
Electric Castle and Untold, two of the largest music festivals in the country, have announced their 2021 dates. Both festivals, which take place in Cluj county, in the western part of the country, had to cancel their editions this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Electric Castle, which is held on the Banffy domain in Bonțida, was rescheduled for July 14-July 18. The festival also announced its headliners, namely alternative rock group twenty øne piløts, Gorillaz, and alt-metal group Deftones.

Tickets for next year’s edition of Electric Castle are on sale at promotional prices until November 30th. All available offers are listed on the festival’s website.

Untold said it would hold its 2021 edition between August 5 and August 8 but did not announce any names in its lineup yet. The organizers of the festival, held in Cluj-Napoca, said next year’s edition “would exceed all expectations and would be organized in the safest conditions.” The good news regarding the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine at the beginning of next year and the increased focus on developing rapid tests allowing for mass testing are among the organizer’s reasons for confidence regarding next year’s event, they said.

The organizers of Untold also mentioned the state aid scheme granted by the Government and said they met, alongside other event organizers, in a task group meant to identify the required measures to restart the events in 2021 safely. 

More than 95% of those who purchased passes and tickets for the 2020 edition of Untold turned them into an ‘anytime Pass’ allowing access to any of the upcoming three editions of Untold. 

(Photo from Electric Castle by Catalin Grigoriu | Dreamstime.com)

10 September 2020
RO deputy PM: Govt. will support major music festivals
10 September 2020
RO deputy PM: Govt. will support major music festivals
