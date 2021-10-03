Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:28
Business

Major RO e-payment platform Netopia reports 60% rise in 2020

10 March 2021
Romanian e-payment platform Netopia Payments reported a 60% increase in the total volume of processed card transactions in 2020 compared to the previous year, Agerpres reported.

The company also said it processed a record RON 97,000 (EUR 20,000) transaction.

Last year, the company exceeded the threshold of EUR 2 billion worth of processed payments in total since launching its operations in 2009.

In 2020, the number of online card transactions increased by approximately 20%, while the average value of processed transactions increased by 30% to RON 215 (EUR 44).

The leading categories of products and services for which Romanians paid online by card included utility bills and financial services. The FMCG segment also registered a significant increase, alongside IT&C and Pharma & Health products.

In contrast, Romanians made fewer online payments for tourism and events services, a sector among the most affected by the restrictions imposed in the pandemic context.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
