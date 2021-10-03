Major RO e-payment platform Netopia reports 60% rise in 2020
Romanian e-payment platform Netopia Payments reported a 60% increase in the total volume of processed card transactions in 2020 compared to the previous year, Agerpres reported.
The company also said it processed a record RON 97,000 (EUR 20,000) transaction.
Last year, the company exceeded the threshold of EUR 2 billion worth of processed payments in total since launching its operations in 2009.
In 2020, the number of online card transactions increased by approximately 20%, while the average value of processed transactions increased by 30% to RON 215 (EUR 44).
The leading categories of products and services for which Romanians paid online by card included utility bills and financial services. The FMCG segment also registered a significant increase, alongside IT&C and Pharma & Health products.
In contrast, Romanians made fewer online payments for tourism and events services, a sector among the most affected by the restrictions imposed in the pandemic context.
(Photo: Pixabay)