The Netherlands remains the largest foreign investor in Romania, with approximately 20% of total foreign direct investments, worth over EUR 25 billion, said Șerban Isopescu-Weber, president of the Board of the Romanian-Dutch Chamber of Commerce, or NRCC.

The investments are “a sign of confidence from the Dutch business community in Romania’s potential. Interest continues to grow, especially in sectors such as energy, agriculture, logistics, and industrial production,” said Isopescu-Weber.

Moreover, the Netherlands remains the largest foreign investor in Romania, in terms of capital value, holding approximately 20% of the total subscribed share capital by foreign investors, with almost 6,300 active companies locally.

“Although Dutch companies represent a smaller share of the total number of companies with foreign capital, their investments are generally large-scale and high-value. These reflect their strategic importance for the Romanian economy and highlight the role of the Netherlands not only as a top investor, but also as an important financial and investment hub supporting large-scale international projects in Romania,” the same source added.

In March 2026, the ranking of the top 40 companies, based on the share of subscribed share capital held by foreign investors, includes six Dutch companies, with Mega Image occupying first place. The company’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize, completed the acquisition of retailer Profi in January 2025, a deal worth EUR 1.3 billion. Meanwhile, Dutch non-food retailer Action entered the Romanian market in 2025 and is developing a logistics center worth EUR 40 million near Bucharest.

Similarly, beverage maker Heineken also completed a EUR 12 million investment in advanced energy-efficient technologies at its factories in Craiova and Ungheni, part of a broader investment program exceeding EUR 100 million over the last decade in Romania.

According to the report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) published on September 19, 2025, the Netherlands also represents the main destination for Romanian investments abroad, hosting over EUR 1.5 billion of Romanian capital.

The 11th edition of the NRCC Orange Night event took place on April 24, 2026, and brought together over 175 representatives of the Romanian and Dutch business environment. The event was held in the presence of the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania, Elzo Molenberg, alongside executive directors, entrepreneurs, and top managers representing some of the most important Dutch and Romanian companies.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexander Filon|Dreamstime.com)