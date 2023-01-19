Netflix's Wednesday boosts tourism in Romania but waits on government scheme

The Netflix series Wednesday has led to a noticeable increase in tourism in Romania, especially in locations where the series was filmed. It is still unclear, however, if a second season will also be shot in the country.

Directed by Tim Burton and featuring Jenna Ortega, the first season of Wednesday was shot entirely in Romania. The next season may depend on Romanian authorities, which halted the cash rebate scheme in 2020. Showrunners say that it is not clear yet if the show will still be shot in the same locations, Filmneweurope.com reported.

Back in 2019, Romanian authorities launched a cash rebate scheme aiming to encourage international productions. Re-launched in 2020, the scheme has not been brought back since.

“This made it challenging to handle the production in Romania, as other countries in the region offer these incentives, are very competitive in costs, and very production friendly. We hope to discuss soon the production of the second season in Romania and the benefits it will bring, but we really need this time the real support and commitment of the Romanian government to restart the incentive program and to fulfill our obligations,” Alma Bacula, Head of Production Film and Television with Icon Films, told FNE.

“With this support, we can continue to showcase the country's unique cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, our film industry, and the talent of its people on a global stage, bringing even more benefits to the series, the industry, and Romania as a whole,” she added.

Wednesday is Netflix’s third most-watched show. Only Squid Game and Stranger Things have higher viewerships. The show brought many tourists to Romania. One popular destination is Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni, which stands in for the Nevermore Academy.

“We've registered an increase in the total number of visitors, which started with the mini-holiday on December 1, 2022. Although we had expected a high number of tourists, the wave that grabbed us completely exceeded our expectations for that period,” said Kurt Neuschitzer, CEO & Business Administrator of the Cantacuzino Castle.

The location saw an increase in Romanian, foreign, and younger visitors. “The Cantacuzino Castle was not as popular a destination among teenagers until now,” Kurt Neuschitzer added.

The royal train station in Sinaia, the Politehnica University, the Botanical Garden, and the Monteoru House in Bucharest are some of the other locations in Romania used for Wednesday. The production also used the facilities of Buftea Studios, located near Bucharest.

The show’s Romanian crew counted over 200 people, including the magician Victor Dorobanțu, who lent his arm to play The Thing.

