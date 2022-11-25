New on Netflix: Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ series filmed in several locations in Romania

Video

Tim Burton’s Wednesday was just released on Netflix this week, November 23. Starring Disney Channel and You alumnus Jenna Ortega, the coming-of-age supernatural comedy show follows Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family and features several famous Romanian locations.

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest, the Royal Railway Station in Sinaia, the Bucharest Botanical Garden, Casa Monteoru, and the Olga Greceanu Mansion in Dâmboviţa are some of the places where the gothic teenager navigates her life in a new environment under the danger of her special psychic power.

The Nevermore Academy, Wednesday’s school, is housed by the Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni, a town in the Southern Carpathian Mountains, where the majority of the series was shot.

Some Romanian actors, including George Burcea, Victor Dorobantu, and Cezar Grumăzescu are also listed among the foreign actors in the eight-episode series.

The filming took six months to complete last year where the celebrated filmmaker visited the Sibiu International Theater Festival under the invitation of Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gherghiu, and the event's director Constantin Chiriac.

“Trying to make Romania look like Vermont was an interesting challenge, but we managed to find many new locations. And in the studio, I had the space to create the sets, so it was great to be able to do that,” said Burton. “We had enough space to building exteriors, respectively to build the city of Jericho. It's as if the sets come to life, and that supports the entire atmosphere of the series.”

(Photo source: Wednesday/Netflix website)