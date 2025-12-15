Macro

Net investments in Romania accelerate to 8.8% y/y in Q3

15 December 2025

The volume of net investments in Romania’s economy rose by 8.8% y/y in Q3 in comparable prices, accelerating from a sluggish +1.0% y/y rate in H1, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The rebound points to stronger capital formation after a weak start to 2025. Indeed, gross fixed capital formation rebounded to +8.1% y/y in Q3, after more modest +1.6% y/y in Q2 and +4.5% y/y in Q1.

The third-quarter performance follows a difficult investment cycle in 2024, when net investments contracted by 4.9% y/y in volume terms. The annual decline was largely driven by a steep 16.7% y/y fall recorded in the fourth quarter of that year, amid political turmoil and delayed investment decisions - a situation that continued during the first half of 2025.

In absolute terms, the net investments reached RON 59.6 billion (EUR 11.8 billion) in Q3, out of which RON 37.8 billion (+10.1% y/y) was invested in new constructions and RON 16.4 billion (+17.5% y/y) in production equipment. The remaining RON 5.4 billion (-17.7% y/y) was dedicated to other investments (such as intellectual property). 

In 2024, the volume of net investments in Romania contracted by 4.9% y/y driven by a steep (-16.7% y/y) plunge in Q4.

In the first three quarters of 2025, the net investments in Romania already reached RON 143 billion (EUR 28.4 billion), +3.9% y/y in volume terms. In nominal terms, the volume of net investments in January-September rose by 9.7% y/y compared to 8.0% y/y advance of the nominal GDP. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

