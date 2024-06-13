Net investments in Romania up 6.7% y/y in Q1

The volume of net investments in Romania increased by 6.7% y/y in comparable prices to RON 34.6 billion (EUR 7 billion), but the growth was driven by elements other than the main segments of buildings and equipment.

The net investments in equipment (transport means included) decreased by 0.9% y/y and accounted for 28.2% of the total from 31.2% in Q1 2023.

The investments in buildings decreased by 9% y/y and accounted for 53.5% of the total from 61.3% last year.

In contrast, the “other expenditures” for investments surged by 165% y/y and accounted for 18.3% of the total from 7.5% last year. These include expenses for geological and drilling works, for the purchase of working, production and reproduction animals, vineyards, trees, forestry, expenses for the purchase of household inventory items of the nature of fixed assets, and expenses for research and design studies related to investment objectives and for services related to property transfer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)