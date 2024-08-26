NEPI Rockcastle to invest EUR 100 mln in solar power projects

The largest mall owner in Romania, NEPI Rockcastle, which is testing the residential segment as well, announced it plans to invest around EUR 100 million in ready-to-build greenfield photovoltaic projects in several new locations in Romania. The investment aims to expand the green energy generation capacity and cover the consumption needs of the tenants.

These new facilities will become operational by the end of 2026 and will contribute an additional 159 MW to the group's production capacity, Economica.net reported.

This project will cover 80% of the energy needs of the portfolio in Romania and, at the same time, reduce the carbon footprint by 36%.

The developer has completed the project to install photovoltaic panels on the roof of 27 properties in Romania, which has already produced revenues of EUR 4.1 million in the first half of this year, following an investment of EUR 34 million.

The second phase of the project involves the installation of photovoltaic panels in the other 24 locations outside Romania, an investment estimated at EUR 15 million, which is in various stages of authorization.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)