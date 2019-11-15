Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/15/2019 - 09:17
Real Estate
NEPI Rockcastle opens its 19th shopping mall in Sibiu
15 November 2019
Promenada Sibiu shopping center, the 19th mall developed by NEPI Rockcastle in Romania, opened its doors on November 14.

The newest shopping center in the city is located close to the city’s old center and required an investment of EUR 100 million. It hosts over 150 stores and commercial spaces, including the newest Kaufland hypermarket concept, the first multiplex cinema in the city - CineGold, and over 2,600 sqm of food court.

Promenada Sibiu has 4 levels and a lettable area of 42,200 sqm, with a current occupancy rate of 99%.

The project provides 1,600 parking spaces for visitors, arranged on 4 levels. Cine Gold opened the first multiplex cinema in Sibiu, with 9 screens and 1,400 seats. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

40