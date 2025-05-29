Neo Art Connect (NAC) - 3rd Edition: Art, Science, and Community at the Dimitrie Leonida National Technical Museum

News from Companies

Romania’s only annual and nationwide art and science event, featuring over 50 international projects from 8 countries and dedicated to sustainability and innovative education, is set to open its doors with exhibitions, conferences, and performances.

Dates: June 5–30, 2025

Opening Event: Thursday, June 5, at 7:00 PM

Location: Dimitrie Leonida National Technical Museum, Bucharest

Neo Art Connect (NAC), the only annual art and science event in Romania, returns with its third edition under the theme “Community”, focusing on sustainability, innovative education, and the impact of new technologies on society. The event will showcase over 50 projects from 8 countries, exhibited between June 5 and 30 at the Dimitrie Leonida National Technical Museum in Carol Park, Bucharest, and continuing through October across a national network of 11 cities.

The curators of this edition are Andreea Sandu and Anca Boeriu.

For the first time, the exhibition will feature the works of the NAC 2025 Grant winners: Serena Stan and Ciprian Constantinescu, Carla Cezara Pădurean, Peter Leidl, Ioana Nicoară, and Mihai Aureliu Savin. These projects benefited from mentorship, national promotion, and grants totaling €5,000, with the support of Renovatio Trading.

The curatorial concept also includes major works and installations by international artists such as Lidia Zielińska (Poland), Málna Mozsolits (Hungary), Andreea Zang Vita & Hella Fowein-Haganah (Germany), Vincente Branco (Panama), Selma Özevin (Turkey), Albert Guillaumes Marcer (Spain) – supported by the Spanish Embassy – as well as a series of documentaries and video works presented with the support of Instituto Cervantes, the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre Bucharest, and the Austrian Cultural Forum (featuring content from Ars Electronica 2024).

Among the invited Romanian artists are Adina Aldea, Alexandru Berceanu, DAI (Dan Adrian Ionescu), Mic Răzvan Dan, Alexandru Papuc, Lucian Sebastian Radu, Alina Rizescu, Sabina Suru, Mihai Zgondoiu, and Vladimir Păun Vrapciu. A special selection from the NAC Grant jury is also included, along with outdoor installations by Sergiu Chihaia (Every Can Counts) and Bogdan Curelariu (OAR Iași & RDW), plus interventions and animationssupported by UNArte and the Spanish Embassy.

The exhibition can be explored both in the dedicated gallery space and throughout the museum. The program includes performances, shows, artist talks, and conferences:

NAC June 2025 – Key Events

June 5, 7:00 PM – Opening Event

8:00 PM – Performative intervention by Alexandra Dancs and Vlad Benescu, UNATC performance and DJ sessions

– Opening Event – Performative intervention by Alexandra Dancs and Vlad Benescu, UNATC performance and DJ sessions June 6, 5:30 PM – NAC Conference #1:

“Community – Challenges and Opportunities of New Technologies in Education and Culture: Sustainability through Innovation”, featuring three online-streamed panels moderated by Horea Avram, Anca Boeriu, and Andreea Sandu

8:30 PM – Performance by Alina Tofan

– NAC Conference #1: “Community – Challenges and Opportunities of New Technologies in Education and Culture: Sustainability through Innovation”, featuring three online-streamed panels moderated by Horea Avram, Anca Boeriu, and Andreea Sandu – Performance by Alina Tofan June 20, 5:30 PM – Film Night & Artist Talk

With Goethe-Institut, Liszt Institute, Instituto Cervantes, and the Austrian Cultural Forum

– Film Night & Artist Talk With Goethe-Institut, Liszt Institute, Instituto Cervantes, and the Austrian Cultural Forum June 27, 5:30 PM – NAC Conference #2 & Artist Talk #2

Romanian and international artists discuss the role of artistic research in transforming communities – a special international panel moderated by Andrei Tudose

Events take place in the auditorium of the Dimitrie Leonida National Technical Museum throughout June. The exhibition also includes workshops, performances, and educational activities for children. The full program is available at www.neoartconnect.ro. Admission is free.

“The most valuable link in sustainable community development is the human factor, through education, development, and continuity—especially in the context of acute technological and socio-economic challenges. Together, we explore creative perspectives on the impact of science, research, and new technologies, with a particular focus on debates around artificial intelligence in culture and education.” — Anca Boeriu & Andreea Sandu, NAC curators.

“For Renovatio Trading, supporting initiatives that connect art, science, and innovation is an investment in the sustainable future of our communities. Through our partnership with Neo Art Connect, we support young visionaries who see today’s challenges as tomorrow’s opportunities.” — Alma Noragiu, Marketing Manager, Renovatio.

Neo Art Connect is organized by Galateca Gallery and the Neo Art Romania Cultural Association, with the support of Renovatio Trading, the Romanian Cultural Institute, creart – Bucharest Municipality, and an extensive network of institutional, university, and cultural partners in Romania and abroad. NAC continues through October across the national network – following the recent exhibition in Iași as part of RCW, next stop: Sibiu, in partnership with FITS.

