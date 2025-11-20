NBI Boosts Horizon Presales by 40% in Just Three Weeks After Adding It to Its Portfolio

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments announces outstanding results following the addition of Horizon City to its portfolio, one of the largest and most modern residential developments currently in the presales phase. In just three weeks, NBI recorded a 40% increase in reservations, highlighting the strong market interest in this strategically positioned project in the northern part of Bucharest.

Horizon City is developed on a 23,000 sqm plot and includes 699 apartments, along with 926 parking spaces and over 40% green and community areas. The total investment amounts to €130 million. Its location on Pipera Boulevard, close to major business hubs, international schools, private medical centers, and the Băneasa and Herăstrău parks, is reinforced by ongoing public infrastructure projects in the area, such as the new suspended bridge and the extension of the metro network.

“Horizon has one of the best positions in the northern area, and the presales results clearly show how well it meets the current demands of the market. This is a zone with stable demand, excellent returns for investors, and constant appeal for professionals and expats. People are looking for proximity, mobility, and a superior level of quality, and Horizon delivers exactly that. The accelerated pace of reservations confirms the direction in which the market is moving and the relevance of this project,” stated Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

The project is designed for modern living, offering well-proportioned apartments, generous terraces, abundant natural light, and extensive green areas that create an open and functional community. Residents will benefit from interior gardens, safe pedestrian alleys, and family-oriented spaces, while during the presales phase, two- and three-room apartments include parking spaces, a rare advantage at this stage. The infrastructure also supports electric vehicle charging options, completing a future-oriented package.

North Bucharest Investments continues to strengthen its role as a partner for sustainable investments in the northern part of the city, focusing on projects with real value, responsibly developed and oriented toward the future. By integrating Horizon into its portfolio, NBI reaffirms its strategic direction of collaborating with developers who balance investment efficiency, residential quality, and urban sustainability, offering both investors and residents a strong reference point in one of Bucharest’s most dynamic districts.

