Ro Naturstein puts up for sale two projects in Bucharest

Ro Naturstein, which owns about 50 important properties in central areas of Bucharest, has resumed the process of urbanization of two valuable lands in the area of the Expozitiei / Poligrafiei, which it held in its portfolio for over a decade and which are put up for sale for about EUR 20 mln, Profit.ro reported.

The Montipò family entered the Romanian real estate market in 2003 through the Italian company Montipò Trading, which, together with the businessman Grigore Miu, owns the Romanian company Ro Naturstein.

The investor got the permits for a mixed-use project of about 27,000 sqm under a Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) in Expozitiei boulevard. The land of 9,221 sqm from this address (including the permit) is put up for sale for EUR 12.2 mln. This lot was part of a larger plot of land, of which, in the fall of 2017, 11,600 sqm were sold to the Belgian developer Atenor, for the amount of about EUR 10 mln.

Ro Naturstein is also waiting to obtain a PUZ for a plot of 6,840 sqm that it owns near the Flora shopping complex, on Tipografilor street. The property was put up for sale at a price of EUR 6.2 mln and can accommodate buildings with an area of about 21,000 sqm and a height of 18 floors.

(Photo: Roman Motizov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com