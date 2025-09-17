Administration

Eastern Romania: Natural sciences museum in Galaţi reopens after EUR 3 million modernization works

17 September 2025

Răsvan Angheluţă Natural Sciences Museum in Galaţi is scheduled to reopen on September 20, after the completion of modernization works worth over 15.1 million lei (approximately EUR 3 million) carried out by the County Council through the recovery and resilience facility PNRR. 

The building hosts an Aquarium, an Astronomical Observatory, a Planetarium, and temporary exhibitions. It receives some 100,000 visitors yearly, according to the local authorities.

The museum has been transformed into a "smart building," Galaţi County Council president Costel Fotea said, with decreased energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The 5,688 sqm building now has photovoltaic panels, heat pumps, energy storage systems, EV charging stations, and intelligent consumption management solutions.

"We designed this investment for all age groups, but, first of all, for children and young people, so that the museum is a space of science and knowledge, but also a pleasant, attractive, and full of positive energy", the president of the Galaţi City Council commented.

(Photo: Costel Fotea Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

