Romania’s natural gas consumption shrinks by 2.7% y/y in January-November 2024

The volume of natural gas used by Romania in the first eleven months of 2024 decreased by 2.7% y/y to 8.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) while its production edged up by 1% y/y to 6.9 million toe, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Imports of natural gas thus decreased by 15.7% y/y to nearly 1.7 million toe to account for some 20% of total domestic consumption.

Overall, the primary energy resources used by Romania in January-November 2024 decreased by 0.4% y/y to 29.8 million toe, out of which the largest share was crude oil: nearly 9.9 million toe, up 6.6% y/y – which prompted 11% higher imports (7.4 million toe).

The use of coal as a primary energy resource contracted by 15% y/y to 1.9 million toe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)