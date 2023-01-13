NATO deploys AWACS surveillance planes to Romania

Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes will arrive in Otopeni, near Bucharest, on January 17 “to support the Alliance’s reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity,” NATO said. Around 180 military personnel will also deploy to the Romanian Air Force base at Otopeni in support of the aircraft.

The planes belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft usually based in Geilenkirchen, Germany. They will start reconnaissance flights, solely over Alliance territory, with the mission scheduled to last several weeks.

“As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO’s resolve to protect and defend every inch of Allied territory,” said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

“Our AWACS can detect aircraft hundreds of kilometres away, making them a key capability for NATO’s deterrence and defence posture. I thank Romania for hosting the aircraft, which makes an important contribution to our early warning,” she added.

In response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, NATO has increased its air presence in eastern Europe with additional fighters, surveillance aircraft, and tankers. According to the press release, since February 2022, NATO AWACS have conducted regular patrols over eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian warplanes near NATO borders.

(Photo source: Wirestock | Dreamstime.com)