French Leclerc tanks arrive in Romania to strengthen NATO Battle Group

The second convoy of French military equipment, consisting of several Leclerc tanks, arrived in Romania this week. They entered the country on November 14 at the Curtici border crossing point and reached the county of Brasov on November 16.

The equipment is intended to strengthen the NATO Battle Group (Battle Group Forward Presence-BGFP) stationed in Cincu, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) said.

The first convoy with French military equipment, consisting of armoured vehicles, arrived in Romania on October 23.

The NATO Battle Group in Romania was established in May. It contributes to increasing Romania's military cooperation with France and strengthening the Euro-Atlantic security on NATO's Eastern Flank in the context of continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"Upon France's proposal to take over the role of framework nation, the French battalion deployed in Romania, considered the spearhead of NATO's Very High Reaction Force (VJTF), forms the BGFP on the national territory, integrating, on a rotational basis, Belgium and Netherlands troops," MApN explained.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale; credit: État-Major des Armées)