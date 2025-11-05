Romania’s new National Cathedral announces visiting schedule following 11-day pilgrimage

The Romanian Patriarchate announced the visiting schedule for the National Cathedral in Bucharest following the conclusion of an 11-day pilgrimage that drew hundreds of thousands of worshippers. Access for pilgrims to the Holy Altar is set to end at midnight on Wednesday, November 5, after continuous day-and-night visitation.

According to the official announcement, the National Cathedral will remain open to visitors daily between November 6 and November 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cathedral will then close from November 15 to November 29 to allow ongoing interior work, including mosaic painting and technical installations.

Next, on November 30, the cathedral will reopen for the Divine Liturgy, marking the Feast of Saint Andrew the Apostle, the patron saint of both Romania and the National Cathedral, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The following day, December 1, it will host a Te Deum service in celebration of Romania’s National Day.

The cathedral will also be open to visitors on December 2, before closing again from December 3 to December 23 for further interior work.

During the Christmas period, from December 24, 2025, to January 8, 2026, the National Cathedral will be open daily for visitors between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

While the National Cathedral is closed, pilgrims are invited to pray at the Chapel of the National Salvation Cathedral, located nearby.

Thousands of worshippers and high-ranking officials gathered in Bucharest on October 26 for the consecration of the mosaic paintings inside the National Cathedral - a landmark moment for Romania’s Orthodox faith. The ceremony was led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Romanian Patriarch Daniel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Catedrala Nationala)