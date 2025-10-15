Former great gymnast Nadia Comăneci was present at the start of construction for the gymnastics hall that will bear her name, a project carried out by the Țiriac Foundation in Otopeni.

In the summer of 1976, a then-14-year-old Nadia Comăneci received the first perfect 10 in the history of Olympic gymnastics, immortalizing her name in Romania and elsewhere. The new hall will mark that legacy.

“As a sign of recognition for her unique legacy, the Țiriac Foundation is building the 'Nadia Comăneci' Gymnastics Hall, a place dedicated to children who want to discover the beauty and discipline of this sport. Nadia herself was present at the start of construction, in a symbolic gesture linking the glorious past of Romanian gymnastics to its promising future," the foundation noted in a press release cited by Agerpres.

The inauguration of the new gymnastics hall, located in Otopeni, north of Bucharest, is scheduled for July 2026, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first score of 10 ever awarded in this sport.

The hall is designed to meet international standards, being intended for introductory courses and training sessions for children up to 12 years old.

With a total area of 2,837 square meters, of which 1,850 square meters are allocated to the sports hall, the facility provides a training area that allows the simultaneous preparation of up to 75 athletes, modern locker rooms equipped with all necessary amenities, a free-height carpet for rhythmic gymnastics and a competition carpet for artistic gymnastics, equipment for both women’s and men’s gymnastics, and a space with approximately 50–60 seats designated for parents and companions of children to watch the training sessions.

In addition to the 'Nadia Comăneci' Hall, the Olympic swimming pool in Otopeni is already nearing completion, and nearby operates the Allianz-Țiriac Arena ice rink. Furthermore, other investments are planned to further complete the sports infrastructure of the area, according to the Țiriac Foundation.

(Photo source: Beauregard | Dreamstime.com)