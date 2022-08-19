Mysterious pollution has Constanța port authority and locals pointing fingers

A fuel spill of approximately 100 square meters was spotted in the Black Sea close to the Romanian port of Constanța. The local authorities point at two ships that sunk in the area roughly 27 years ago, but locals say that a ship in port is the likely source.

Several journalists first noted large, black stains polluting the water around the port and notified the authorities. After investigating, Constanța port officials identified the stains as hydrocarbons, particles of unburned and partially burned fuel, and pinpointed two ships that sunk near the area more than a quarter of a century ago as the source of the spill.

Not everyone agrees. Biologists and other specialists within Apele Române, the state agency that handles public waterways and lakes, believe that one of the 50 ships currently queueing to enter the port is to blame. However, after several inspections, the border police and the port authority argued that this was not the case.

Investigations revealed “compact, odorless, non-viscous stains. Given that the wind was coming predominantly from the northwest sector, the hydrocarbons most likely came from the sunken wrecks near the north breakwater. No specific measures are necessary for now,” port officials told News.ro.

Other officials argued that the spill is small, below 700 tons, and does not warrant special measures.

Nevertheless, local divers say that the spill could not have originated from the two wrecks. Fishermen in the area also disagree with the port authority, saying that the probable source of the spill was a military ship. Further inspections of ships in the area will be carried out.

