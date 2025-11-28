Sports

New 400 sqm mural of Romanian swimming star David Popovici unveiled in Timișoara

28 November 2025

This week, the EDIT association launched the mural “Write your story through sport,” dedicated to Olympic and world swimming champion David Popovici. 

The work, created by the Sweet Damage Crew on an area of approximately 400 sqm on Simion Bărnuțiu Street in Timișoara, is part of the Outline Streetart urban revitalization project and promotes sport, discipline, and the motivation necessary for performance, as well as confidence in one’s own potential.

David Popovici is one of the most important personalities in world sport and one of the strongest voices of Romanian sport, the authors of the mural said. 

“I encourage all children and young people in Romania to discover sport as a source of energy and to follow their dream with confidence in any field they choose,” David Popovici said.

The mural seeks to amplify this message and bring to the forefront the role of sport in the development of new generations. Visible from a heavily trafficked area, this project aims to inspire passers-by through the portrait of one of the most appreciated Romanian athletes of the moment, recognized worldwide, the initiators stated.

Created by the artist RECIS, a member of the Sweet Damage Crew, together with three assistants, the mural took shape over 15 days of intense work. 

“The work aims to pay tribute to David’s sporting achievements, capturing the emotion and intensity of the moment in an artistic manner that offers the viewer a visual antithesis by overlapping the central subject in different postures,” RECIS said. 

Outline Streetart is a project of the EDIT Association that transforms urban spaces into spaces for dialogue, visual education, and motivation. The mural was approved by the Timișoara City Hall. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

