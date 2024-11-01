Mural featuring Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior unveiled in Bucharest

A massive mural featuring Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior created by Brazilian street artist Fabio in Bucharest’s District 4 has recently been unveiled.

Fabio Gomes Trindade, a well-known street artist from Brazil, spent a month in Bucharest to create the mural on an apartment building in southern Bucharest.

This artwork was part of the Outline Street Art Festival, an event dedicated to promoting urban art and graffiti style organized by EDIT Association in partnership with the Brazilian Embassy, the Romanian Football Federation, and District 4 of Bucharest.

The mural received attention online almost immediately after unveiling. Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano shared images on his Facebook account with 20 million followers, garnering tens of thousands of likes and comments.

District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță thanked the Brazilian artist for choosing Bucharest as the location for his new work. “Real Madrid’s superstar and Brazilian national football player, Vinicius Jr., is forever in District 4. Though not physically in Bucharest, his image now graces the facade of a building on Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard, making it one of the largest artistic murals in the Capital,” he said, cited by Golazo.ro.

Vinicius Junior, a right-winger for Real Madrid since 2018, is 24 years old and has already won several major trophies with the famous team. With 35 games for Brazil's national team, Vinicius played in four matches during the 2022 World Cup and scored a goal in the 4-1 victory over South Korea.

Another street art project featured Romanian Olympic champion David Popovici in a massive mural on a building in the Lizeanu area.

(Photo source: Fabrizio Romano on Facebook)