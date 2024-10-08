Politics

Three Romanian MPs migrate to the emerging party behind Mircea Geoana

08 October 2024

Three MPs of the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL), who were not given eligible places on their party's lists for the general elections this autumn, were recruited by the Romania in Action Party, the emerging political entity that announced support for Mircea Geoana in the presidential elections.

The three MPs are Eugen Pîrvulescu, Alin Ignat, and Liviu Brătescu, G4media.ro announced.

One of the three is under investigation for alleged abuse of power. Senator Eugen Pîrvulescu was indicted by the anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) for allegedly rigging the procedure organised for appointing the head of the County Ambulance Service.

The Romania in Action Party is led by former Social Democrat MP Mihai Apostolache, who also served as a member of PSRO – the defunct political entity founded by Mircea Geoana and Marian Vanghelie.

Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, with a diplomatic career that intersected more political parties but has its roots in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), announced that he will run as an independent in this year's presidential elections. The party led by Apostolache, who was rather low-profile at that time,  announced in June that it supported Geoana's candidacy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

1

