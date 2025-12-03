M&A

Mozaik Investments gets permit to take over Bucharest-based Genesis College

03 December 2025

Genesis College, one of the largest private educational institutions in Romania, announced the regulatory approval of the transaction through which the investment firm Mozaik Investments becomes its majority shareholder.

The transaction, signed at the end of July, received all necessary approvals from the Competition Council on November 25, and, formally, the entire investment procedure is completed, Profit.ro reported.

Mozaik will provide growth capital to accelerate the development of the educational network through investments in new campuses and the expansion of schooling capacity, as well as the development of the International Baccalaureate program, the company said.

The value of the projects to be implemented following the transaction is approximately EUR 30 million.

Genesis offers all educational levels, from kindergarten to high school. It is one of the few institutions in Romania accredited to carry out all three programs of the International Baccalaureate educational system.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)

