Society

First of 12 high-altitude emergency shelters installed in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

25 August 2025

The Romanian authorities recently installed in the Bucegi Mountains the first of 12 planned mountain emergency shelters, the Department for Emergency Situations - DSU announced. The container was placed at an altitude of 2,350 meters at the entrance to Cerdacul Văii Cerbului, on the route to Omu Peak.

The operation, carried out with the help of a Black Hawk helicopter from the Interior Ministry’s aviation unit and mountain rescue teams from Prahova county, marked the start of a program aimed at improving safety for hikers and climbers in high-altitude areas.

Each shelter will be equipped with essential items, including two beds, solar-powered lighting, drinking water, a first-aid kit, sanitation facilities, and electric heating. For emergencies, they will feature an alarm connected to the national 112 system, and access will be controlled by code to prevent misuse. 

The shelters will be inspected regularly to ensure safety standards are maintained, according to DSU.

Authorities said the refuge still requires ground anchoring before it opens officially to the public. Once operational, it will serve as a secure point of shelter for people in distress in the mountains.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă)

