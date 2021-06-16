Romanian opposition's motion against European projects minister Ghinea fails

Romania's Chamber of Deputies rejected on June 15, with 143 votes in favour, 171 against and one abstention, the simple motion filed by Social Democrats (PSD) against the minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea.

PSD claimed that the votes expressed remotely by electronic means can not be counted and concluded that the motion was approved. However, even if approved by the deputies, the simple motion does not result in the overthrowing of the minister.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu stated that PNL and USR PLUS defrauded the vote on the simple motion against minister Ghinea.

"All those who try through theft to keep Ghinea in the chair in order to siphon billions [of euros] of European money will be held accountable to the law," the PSD leader warned, according to News.ro.

Separate from the vocal and excessive criticism expressed by Social Democrats against the work of minister Ghinea, a broader and more fact-based criticism against the Resilience Plan (PNRR) is increasingly gaining ground among independent analysts.

The scepticism is generated by the country's poor track record of implementing EU-funded projects (low absorption rates) but also by the big promises launched by the Liberals and not delivered yet - particularly a medium-term development strategy.

With no shortlist of reforms included in the document attached to PNRR, the Government's promises to reform the public administration more than by pursuing austerity measures is not credible. On the other hand, the effects of the billions of euros absorbed by Romania since its EU accession in 2007 are hardly visible in terms of the quality of public services.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)