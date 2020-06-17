Romania Insider
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
17 June 2020
A survey carried out by local recruiting platform eJobs and Universum Global, an international employer branding services provider, shows the most attractive companies in Romania. Over 7,900 professionals participated in this survey, which took place between July and December 2019.

The survey revealed that tech companies Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, alongside lender Banca Transilvania, car importer Mercedes-Benz Romania, and healthcare group Regina Maria are among the local companies that local professionals would like to work for.

Google leads in the Business and Economics category, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Banca Transilvania, Samsung, and Coca-Cola HBC. The U.S. tech group is also first in the IT category, ahead of Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Samsung.

In the Engineering category, the most attractive employer, according to this survey, is German group Porsche, followed by Google, Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group and Continental Automotive Systems.

In the Humanities category, U.S. online retailer Amazon leads the ranking, followed by Microsoft, Regina Maria, Antena TV Group, and L'Oreal.

Regina Maria leads in the Health and Medicine category, followed by Bayer, Medicover, Synevo, and Clinica Sante.

In the Natural Sciences category, utility group Enel is first, followed by telecom provider Orange, FMCG group Procter&Gamble, drug producer Zentiva, and utility group E.On.

(Photo source: ID 174307006 © Ngampol Thongsai | Dreamstime.com)

