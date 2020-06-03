Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 09:06
Business
Large survey reveals most attractive employers in Romania
06 March 2020
A study carried out by Universum Global and online recruiting platform eJobs on more than 15,000 students and professionals revealed the most attractive employers in Romania.

Tech company Google, carmaker Porsche, and another tech company – Amazon are the most attractive employers from the perspective of professionals, followed by private medical services provide Regina Maria, utility group Enel, and Mercedes Benz.

Banca Transilvania, Medicover, Procter&Gamble, Samsung, Oracle, BMW, Synevo and Zentiva are also among the most desired employers.

Meanwhile, students would like to work for companies such as Google, L’Oreal, Regina Maria, Orange, Banca Transilvania, Samsung, Microsoft, Bayer, and Rompetrol, the study has revealed.

Both students and professionals would like to work for companies that offer them balance between the personal and professional life, job stability and professional growth opportunities.

For the first time, the study makes a clear separation between two important categories of candidates: students and professionals (those who already have experience in the labor market).

Thus, for students the most important aspects they consider when choosing their future employer are the trainings and opportunities for professional development they offer, the salary package, the chance to promote quickly or make a change in society. They are also looking for companies that offer flexible working hours, have a good market reputation or are stable. Most students are not interested in working for startups or opening their own business and prefer multinationals.

For professionals, the most important is the salary. They also want to be able to attend trainings and personal development courses, to have a safe job, and to be able to advance quickly.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 96919374 © Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

