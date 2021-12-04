More anti-restriction protests in Bucharest

Anti-restriction protests continued in Bucharest on April 10, with the radical party AUR among the organizers.

Only several hundred (a thousand according to Agerpres) took the streets on Saturday, despite AUR providing free transportation from other cities to Bucharest.

The approximately 1,000 protesters who arrived at the Presidential Cotroceni Palace on Saturday night lit candles and posted messages against the restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. People also protested against the way in which several patients were evacuated from the Foisor Hospital in Bucharest, which was transformed into a COVID hospital.

Many protesters did not wear a protective mask or wore it improperly and waved flags, blew into trumpets, and shouted anti-government slogans.

The protest continued despite the traffic restrictions established after 20.00 in Bucharest and the authorization for the event, which was valid until 19:30.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)