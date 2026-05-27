MONZA-ARES and Brain Institute merge to form major private healthcare group in Romania

MONZA-ARES and Brain Institute announced on Tuesday, May 26, that they are merging operations to create one of Romania’s leading private healthcare platforms focused on complex surgery and high-acuity care. The joint group is backed by US-based private equity firm Highlander Partners.

The merger combines MONZA-ARES’ cardiology and complex surgery network with Brain Institute’s expertise in neurosurgery, ENT, pediatric orthopedics, and minimally invasive procedures.

The expanded group will focus on complex medical specialties, including cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, thoracic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, and ENT services, according to the announcement.

MONZA-ARES currently operates facilities in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Tulcea, Onești, and Târgu Jiu, with plans for further expansion of hospitals, clinics, and dental centers.

“In 2023, together with our partners from MONZA-ARES, we acquired the operations of our host hospital, Monza Hospital - a significant milestone in our accelerated development. The merger signed today is the natural next step in bringing Brain Institute together with the MONZA-ARES Group,” stated Sergiu Stoica, MD, Head of brain neurosurgery and main shareholder of Brain Institute.

“We are also pleased that many doctors from our combined teams have chosen to become shareholders as part of this merger - a testament to their confidence in our growth prospects and a privilege for the management team to welcome them into our shareholding structure,” added Geanina Durigu, MD, CEO of the MONZA-ARES Group.

According to Adrian Demusca, General Manager of Monza Hospital, the merged group aims to more than double the hospital operations over the next three to five years and position Monza Hospital as a regional reference center for complex surgery in Central and Eastern Europe.

Brain Institute was established in 2013 in partnership with Monza Hospital, while MONZA-ARES has been majority-owned by Highlander Partners since 2019.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)