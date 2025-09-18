Moldova-Romania power line project gets USD 130 million US backing

The United States has approved a USD 130 million grant to finance the construction of a high-voltage power line linking Moldova to Romania, a project officials said would strengthen the country’s energy security and deepen ties with Washington.

The 190 km Strășeni–Gutinaș line will connect Moldova to the European electricity grid. It will complement the Chișinău–Vulcănești line, due for completion this year, and the planned Bălți–Suceava connection, Moldovan president Maia Sandu said on Wednesday, September 17.

Sandu called the investment “a decisive step toward the country’s energy security” and a milestone in Moldova’s cooperation with the United States.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Chișinău said the project would not only reinforce Moldova’s electricity network but also open new opportunities for American businesses.

“This initiative will enable Moldova to adopt and use American technologies. It will unlock potential in several sectors, including transport infrastructure, grid optimization technologies, information and communication technologies (ICT), nuclear energy, and battery storage,” the embassy said in a statement.

Washington’s support reflects its intention to remain a regional leader in critical industries, including natural gas, nuclear energy, and grid optimization, the embassy added.

Officials said the project would enhance Moldova’s independence from Russian energy supplies by securing reliable access to European markets.

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)