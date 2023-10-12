Business

Romanian Moldoglass invests EUR 15 mln in new glass processing factory

12 October 2023

Romanian glass processing company Moldoglass, headquartered in the eastern part of Romania at Bacau, has completed an investment of over EUR 15 million in a new production unit located in the nearby town of Holt.

The company’s management says that the new factory, with an area of ​​5,000 square meters, is the most modern such factory in South-Eastern Europe, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company produces insulating glass for carpentry manufacturers, safety glass doors, faceted mirrors, decorative sandblasted glass, glass furniture, laminated glass floors and canopies, and cladding.

The company, managed by Bacău entrepreneur Valentin Sumanaru, reported EUR 9.9 million turnover and EUR 1.2 million net profit.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stratum/Dreamstime.com)

1

