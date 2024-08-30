Modular school to open in a small village in Romania’s Argeș county

Modular classrooms will open in Mălureni, Argeș county, as a solution for the children who used to walk 7 km through a forest to get to the nearest school, county prefect Dragoş Predescu announced. According to him, this is the first such educational unit in Romania made exclusively with resources from the State Reserves.

Eight containers were placed in Tufanu village, which will be connected to water and electricity. Thus, in addition to new classrooms, children will also have access to sanitary facilities.

“From this school year, at Tufanu, children will have access to education starting with kindergarten, which, until now, was just a dream for them! Preschoolers will learn in the newest spaces, and grades I-VIII will learn in shifts,” Argeș county prefect Dragoş Predescu said in a post on social media.

“204 children from Tufanu will learn in their village! Gone are the days when they commuted dangerously through the forest, in danger of falling prey to wild animals at any moment,” he added.

Predescu also said that the Institution of the Prefect of Argeș county will hand over the modular school to the local authorities.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dragoş Predescu)