Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family's garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. 

 

Minister: would-be directive on MNE taxation is a priority for Romania

19 January 2022
"Romania supports all measures to combat fiscal planning. We believe that this project [for minimum effective taxation of profits of Multinational Enterprises] will help ensure fair competition in the EU internal market. The adoption and implementation of the directive is a priority for Romania as well, so we will prepare all necessary measures for its implementation as quick as from January 1, 2023," finance minister Adrian Câciu said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The proposal for a Directive on the minimum level of taxation for Multinational Enterprises [MNEs] in the European Union was the most important topic on the agenda of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin) held on Tuesday, January 18, in Brussels. The Ministers of Finance were invited to confirm, at the political level, the priority of this file and the need to transpose into EU law, by January 1, 2023, the international rules agreed in the Inclusive Framework of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) is working on consensus-based, long-term solutions to the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy. During its 29-30 January 2020 meeting, it decided to move ahead with a two-pillar approach. The first pillar focuses on solutions for determining the allocation of taxing rights ("nexus and profit allocation"). Under a second pillar, a system to ensure that MNEs pay a minimum level of tax on profits is being designed. 

In May 2021, the European Commission published the Communication on Business Taxation for the 21st Century. The Communication set out a long-term vision to provide a fair and sustainable business environment and EU tax system, building on the progress made and the principles agreed in the global discussions. It also sets a tax agenda for the next two years, with targeted measures that promote productive investment and entrepreneurship and ensure effective taxation.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master's program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he's been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. 

 

30 December 2021
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
